Prosecutor: Gary Sampson Deserves Death For ‘Cruel’ Carjack Killings

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor has urged a federal jury to give the death penalty to a man he says showed no mercy when he carjacked and killed two Massachusetts men.
Gary Lee Sampson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to death in 2003 in the killings. He received a separate life sentence for a third killing in New Hampshire.
He won a new sentencing trial in 2011. For two months, a jury has heard testimony about how Sampson tricked the carjack victims into thinking he would spare their lives, but then stabbed them, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods.
Prosecutor Zachary Hafer said Wednesday that the deaths of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey were “cruel.”
Sampson’s lawyers are expected to give closing arguments later Wednesday.