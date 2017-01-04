WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Drivers Who Stop In Bike Lanes Could Be Fined $50 Under Bill

January 4, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: bike lane, Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Drivers who stop in bicycle lanes could face fines of up to $50 under a bill Massachusetts lawmakers have delivered to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The bill is in part a response to the increasing use of bicycles for exercise and to commute.

A growing number of cities and towns have created bike lanes to help bikes and cars better navigate crowded streets and to prevent collisions that can turn deadly for bicyclists.

Lawmakers passed another bill to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

The bill would let Massachusetts cities and towns enforce electric vehicle-only parking and amend building codes to make it easier to charge electric vehicles.

Both bills were passed late Tuesday in the waning hours of the Legislature’s 2015-2016 session.

Lawmakers began their new two-year session Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia