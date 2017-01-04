Disney Minnie, Mickey Infant Hoodies Recalled For Choking Hazard

January 4, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Recall

BUENA VISTA, Fla. (CBS) – Disney is recalling Minnie and Mickey House infant hoodie sweatshirts because they pose a potential choking hazard to children.

The snaps on the hoodies, available for purchase between April and October of last year, can detach.

The hoodies were made in China and came in 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M sizes. About 15,000 of them were sold for roughly $30.

Click For Full Recall Info

The sweatshirts have ears attached to the hoods, with Mickey and Minnie artwork on each.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Anyone who bought the recalled hoodies should stop using them immediately and contact Disney for a refund.

