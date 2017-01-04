Danny Amendola Returns To Patriots Practice [VIDEOS]

January 4, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Danny Amendola, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots just got a key piece of their receiving corps back. Danny Amendola returned to the practice field for Wednesday’s full-pad session at Gillette Stadium, his first action since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 4.

Amendola’s return marks exactly one month to the day since suffering his injury. He appeared to move through his positional drills with ease, which you can watch in the videos below. Amendola appears on track to return to game action for the Patriots in next Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff in Foxboro.

Tom Brady was among the Patriots players who were held out of Wednesday’s practice as he continues to nurse a thigh injury. Malcolm Mitchell and Cyrus Jones, who are both reportedly dealing with knee injuries, were also absent. According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, the entire team gets a day off on Friday for the bye week.

As one of the Patriots’ most clutch, reliable receivers down the stretch in the past two seasons, Amendola’s return is a welcome one. With Mitchell still banged up and Michael Floyd still learning the Patriots’ playbook, he is likely to immediately assume No. 2 or 3 receiving duties behind Julian Edelman and/or Chris Hogan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia