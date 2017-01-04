Cyclist Hit, Killed By Box Truck In Brockton

BROCKTON (AP) — A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a box truck along Route 28 in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has identified the victim of the Tuesday evening crash as 51-year-old Richard Johnson.

Johnson was riding his bike near the intersection of North Montello and Locust streets when he was hit by the truck at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Investigators haven’t named the truck driver. They say he stopped immediately after the crash.

