Concord Firefighters Escape Fire In Their Own Station

CONCORD (CBS) – Three Concord firefighters escaped a fire inside their own station early Wednesday morning.
The firefighters were sleeping on the second floor of the West Concord station when they were woken up by smoke detectors and a haze of smoke around 12:45 a.m.
They called the main station for help and the chief said all three got out “just in time.”
“We’re very fortunate they were able to exit the rear door of the building, but they were not able to get into the apparatus floor or to access any of their gear,” Concord Fire Chief Mark Cotreau told reporters.
Cotreau said the fire started on the first floor near one of the trucks, but the cause is not yet known.
One engine was heavily damaged. Another engine and an ambulance both have smoke and heat damage.
“I don’t think anything is a total loss,” Cotreau said.
According to the chief, the gear damaged runs about $3,000 a set and the engines cost nearly $500,000 apiece.