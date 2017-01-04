Cat Food Recall Affects 9Lives, EverPet & Special Kitty Brands

ORRVILLE, OHIO (CBS) – Several varieties of cat food have been recalled because they may be lacking sufficient amounts of an important vitamin cats need.
The J.M. Smucker Company said Wednesday that certain cans of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food may have low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1.
If cats don’t get enough thiamine in their diet, they may have gastrointestinal or neurological problems.
“Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss,” the FDA says. “In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
Pet owners should call their veterinarian if their cat starts displaying any of those symptoms.
A full list of affected products can be found here. The recalled cans were distributed between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.
Cat owners with questions can call the company at 1-800-828-9980 or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com