60-Year-Old Man Killed, Driver Cited In Attleboro Hit-And-Run

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night, the Bristol District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Investigators said David Nepini of Attleboro was struck by a car at North Main and Peck Streets around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and then flown to Rhode Island Hospital, but died of his injuries around 10:45 p.m.
The driver, 38-year-old Neetu Kainth of Plainville, contacted Plainville Police about the crash around 8 p.m. and came to the Attleboro Police Department for an interview Tuesday night.
Kainth was cited for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, and is going to be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at some point in the future.
The Bristol DA’s office said more charges could follow, and that Massachusetts State Police and Attleboro Police detectives are still investigating the crash.