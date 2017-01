Ty Law Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was announced as one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Law played for the Patriots from 1995-2004, and won three Super Bowls in 2001, 2003, and 2004. He made the Pro Bowl five times in his career and was also named to five All-NFL teams. He led the league in interceptions twice: in 1998 with the Patriots, and in 2005 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among Law’s most notable playoff accomplishments are his interception that he returned for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI and his three-interception performance against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Also making the finals are, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Brian Dawkins, Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.

Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley.

In the contributors’ category, the nominees are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

Tomlinson, Taylor, Dawkins, Boselli, Bruce, Law, Mawae, Easley and Jones are first-time finalists.

Most-frequent finalists are Lynch, Tagliabue and Coryell, four apiece. Davis and Warner are three-time finalists.

Coryell, an offensive mastermind with the Cardinals and Chargers, is in his 30th year of eligibility. Easley is in his 25th, while Jacoby, the left tackle on the Redskins’ offensive line known as the “Hogs”, is in his 19th.

Tomlinson played 11 NFL seasons, nine with San Diego, winning league MVP honors in 2006 when he set a record with 28 rushing touchdowns. He won two rushing titles.

Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL, 13 with Philadelphia, and was considered a prototype modern safety. He made four All-Pro teams and was the first player with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in the same game (vs. Houston in 2002).

Taylor was one of the NFL’s top pass rushers for 15 seasons, mostly with Miami. The 2006 Defensive Player of the Year with 13½ sacks, he had 139½ sacks for his career.

Among the other modern-era finalists, Andersen is the NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,544 points, has the most field goals (565) and games (382) playing for five franchises. He made two all-decade teams (1980s and ’90s).

Bruce, Davis, Faneca, Jacoby, Lynch and Warner also won Super Bowls.

