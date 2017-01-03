NightSide – Mariah’s Meltdown vs. Lemon On The Juice

BOSTON (CBS) – New Year’s Eve countdowns are all over TV every December 31st. This year, there were a couple of interesting appearances that had social media buzzing over the weekend. The first involved Mariah Carey, who turned in a painfully awkward “performance”, which mostly involved her talking into the mic and pacing across the stage as music played. The second featured CNN anchor Don Lemon, who began taking tequila shots hours before midnight, and was clearly drunk throughout much of the broadcast. Who should be more embarrassed?
Originally broadcast January 2nd, 2017.
One Comment