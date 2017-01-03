NightSide – Has President Obama Betrayed Israel?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last week, President Obama and the United States officially abstained from a vote on a United Nations resolution condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank. Many were shocked that Obama decided not to veto the resolution, which instead passed through the U.N. Security Council unanimously. Why would President Obama turn his back on Israel? Should the U.S. have blocked the resolution? Will our relationship with Israel improve once Donald Trump takes over?
Originally broadcast January 2nd, 2017.