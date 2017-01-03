NightSide – A Look At American Islamic Relations

BOSTON (CBS) – A major theme of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign was the need for the U.S. to tighten up its immigration policies, specifically in regards to Muslims. With Trump set to take over in a matter of weeks, how will his new policies affect Muslims both here in the U.S. and abroad? John Robbins, Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations here in Massachusetts, joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about this issue and to answer your questions.
Originally broadcast January 2nd, 2017.