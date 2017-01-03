N.H. Mother Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death, Gets 21-42 Years In Prison

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her toddler daughter and has been sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison.
Katlin Paquette apologized Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester for her actions.
She had said she was attempting to force 21-month-old Sadence “Sadie” Willott to sit down for a bath when her daughter hit her head on the cast-iron bathtub.
Authorities said the toddler suffered a brain injury Sept. 5, 2015, and died the next day. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt impact head injuries.
The case is one of several that led to reviews of the state Division of Children, Youth and Families. The agency had had contact with the family before Sadie’s death.