WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

N.H. Mother Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death, Gets 21-42 Years In Prison

January 3, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: daughter death, Guilty Plea, Katlin Paquette, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her toddler daughter and has been sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison.

Katlin Paquette apologized Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester for her actions.

She had said she was attempting to force 21-month-old Sadence “Sadie” Willott to sit down for a bath when her daughter hit her head on the cast-iron bathtub.

Authorities said the toddler suffered a brain injury Sept. 5, 2015, and died the next day. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt impact head injuries.

The case is one of several that led to reviews of the state Division of Children, Youth and Families. The agency had had contact with the family before Sadie’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia