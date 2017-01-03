N.H. Man Held On $500K Bail For Stabbings, Church Arson

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is being held on $500,000 bail on charges that he stabbed two people and set fire to a church and two other buildings.
WMUR-TV reports 27-year-old Anthony Boisvert, of Lebanon, started yelling during his arraignment Tuesday as the judge tried to set his bail. He also filed court paperwork seeking an attorney.
Authorities said the Dec. 28 fire at the First Baptist Church in Lebanon was determined to be suspicious. They were looking for Boisvert. On New Year’s Day, they responded to a call about two stabbings at a Lebanon condominium complex. The victims suffered serious injuries and identified Boisvert as their attacker. Police found him about an hour later.
He’s accused of two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson.