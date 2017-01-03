Massachusetts Teen Wins ‘$1,000 A Week For Life’ On Scratch Ticket

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A 19-year-old from Barre got the best Christmas gift ever this holiday season.
Zachary Pearson is the ninth person to win the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000 a Week for Life” game.
The teenager was given some scratch tickets for Christmas and used those winnings to buy more tickets, which resulted in the jackpot. The lucky ticket was sold at Market Place on the Common in Barre.
Pearson says he’ll use the one grand per week (less tax withholdings) to pay for college tuition and a car.
The Lottery says there’s still one more $1,000 a Week for Life grand prize in the $2 game.