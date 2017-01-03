Lynn Man Held On $20K Bail For East Boston Fatal Hit-And-Run

BOSTON (CBS) — A 33-year-old Lynn man was ordered held on $20,000 bail in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man in East Boston early Sunday morning.
Christopher Nalchajian was arraigned Tuesday morning in East Boston Municipal Court, charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death-personal injury and vehicular homicide.
“And there was an individual on the front of his car that Mr. Nalchajian had dragged approximately 300 feet down Saratoga Street. There was a blood trail that represented that information,” prosecuting attorney Masai King said in court.
Prosecutors say Nalchajian had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the incident that occurred around 6 a.m. on Saratoga Street. Authorities say after his vehicle struck the victim, Nalchajian attempted to walk away from the scene.
“And when the officer approached and they said ‘Hey, what are you up to?’ to Mr. Nalchajian, he said ‘I’m just coming from a party, where I had a couple of drinks,’ ” King said.
Speaking to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens, Nalchajian’s brother called the incident a tragedy.
“He’s a good guy. He’s getting everything back, everything positive back in his life. And this was a tragic accident that he should never have been involved.”
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports