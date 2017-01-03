WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

Lexington Man Charged With Racially Motivated Vandalism

January 3, 2017 5:58 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Lexington, Lexington Police, Vandalism

LEXINGTON (CBS) – A Lexington man was arrested following a string of vandalism incidents against a neighboring family that police say were racially motivated.

A resident called police to report the ongoing incidents on December 16.

Lexington Police said dozens of incidents had taken place throughout 2016, mostly in the early morning hours.

Police said they used hidden video cameras to catch 49-year-old Robert Ivarson throwing banana peels in the driveway of the resident, who is black.

Robert Ivarson being taken out of the courthouse Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Robert Ivarson being taken out of the courthouse Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Following an incident on December 30th, Ivarson was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of civil rights violations, criminal harassment and outstanding arrest warrants and was led from the courthouse in chains.

The alleged victim also told the Concord District Court judge that, on at least two occasions, the tires of her car had been flat, with nails sticking out of them.

Neighbors suspected it was Ivarson, who hid his face from cameras in court.

The prosecutor says the meaning of the bananas is very clear.

“In this incident, the defendant took the overt act of throwing a banana peel, a symbol, a racially-loaded symbol, at the property of his victims, not once, not twice, but three times, in view of police officers who were there in person, but also had cameras. And beyond that, a pattern which had gone on for the last year prior,” prosecutor Nils Lundblad said in court.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors said Ivarson has “anger issues.”

Ivarson’s neighbors said they fear for their safety, and their daughter is afraid to walk to the bus stop.

A judge approved a 1-year restraining order for the family against Ivarson.

Ivarson’s defense attorney told the judge that his client has never had any physical or verbal contact with the alleged victims.

Ivarson was ordered to be held on $10,000 cash bail.

The suspect’s parents told police they might not post bail because they are afraid of their own son who has a history of violent crimes including domestic battery and gun charges.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia