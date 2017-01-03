Boston’s Best Consignment Shops To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Nancy Burgess Consignment shops allow the seller to make some extra cash when they clean out their closets and have some gently used, but no longer needed, clothes and accessories. These items can be a great and fashionable find for someone else to enjoy. Most consignment shops require an appointment to place items in their shop and then pay the consignor a fair percentage when the consigned items are sold. Each shop has its own specific rules but they are basically and fundamentally alike. There are many high-end consignment shops in and around the Boston area, which carry clothes, shoes, accessories like handbags, scarves and jewelry and more.



ReDress Boston

395A Washington St.

Brookline MA 02446

(617) 879-0037

www.redressboston.blogspot.com 395A Washington St.Brookline MA 02446(617) 879-0037 This upscale consignment shop, in the eclectic Brookline Village neighborhood of the city, sells designer and vintage clothing and accessories. They accept clothing, shoes and accessories for resale from the seller. To arrange to place items on consignment, call for an appointment, which are offered midday Tuesday through Saturday at the store.



The Garment District

200 Broadway

Cambridge, MA 02139

(617) 876-5230

www.garment-district.com 200 BroadwayCambridge, MA 02139(617) 876-5230 The Garment District is a huge consignment facility in Cambridge, which holds more than 40,000 pieces for resale, at any given time.There are no prices on any item in the store. Interestingly, buyers pay by the pound for their choices, regardless what they have chosen to purchase. There is so much inventory at The Garment District that they sometimes have to halt purchasing items from consignors for short periods of time. Check the website to see when appointments are being made.

Found

255 Elm St.

Somerville, MA 02144

(617) 764-3131 255 Elm St.Somerville, MA 02144(617) 764-3131 Found is located in Somerville, just two miles north of the City of Boston, and offers a generous consignment percentage for the consignor. They offer a 60/40 split, in which the seller receives 40% of the amount that the new Found customer pays for each item. There are some great finds at this consignment shop, including almost new clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women.

Ensemble

62 Salem St.

Boston, MA 02113

(617) 455-8711 62 Salem St.Boston, MA 02113(617) 455-8711 Located in Boston’s North End neighborhood, Ensemble has a smallish clothing section that offers great choices in consigned vintage apparel as well as fine jewelry and outstanding accessories. There is another Ensemble site at Lake Winnepesaukee, NH, which is open for business only until mid-December. Ensemble also has consigned home decor and furniture departments to peruse while shopping for a few new-to-you outfits.