Boston’s Best Consignment Shops To Sell Clothing And Accessories

January 3, 2017 6:00 AM
By Nancy Burgess

Consignment shops allow the seller to make some extra cash when they clean out their closets and have some gently used, but no longer needed, clothes and accessories. These items can be a great and fashionable find for someone else to enjoy. Most consignment shops require an appointment to place items in their shop and then pay the consignor a fair percentage when the consigned items are sold. Each shop has its own specific rules but they are basically and fundamentally alike. There are many high-end consignment shops in and around the Boston area, which carry clothes, shoes, accessories like handbags, scarves and jewelry and more.

(Photo Credit: ReDress Boston)

(Photo Credit: ReDress Boston)


ReDress Boston
395A Washington St.
Brookline MA 02446
(617) 879-0037
www.redressboston.blogspot.com

This upscale consignment shop, in the eclectic Brookline Village neighborhood of the city, sells designer and vintage clothing and accessories. They accept clothing, shoes and accessories for resale from the seller. To arrange to place items on consignment, call for an appointment, which are offered midday Tuesday through Saturday at the store.

(Photo Credit: Garment District)

(Photo Credit: Garment District)


The Garment District
200 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-5230
www.garment-district.com

The Garment District is a huge consignment facility in Cambridge, which holds more than 40,000 pieces for resale, at any given time.There are no prices on any item in the store. Interestingly, buyers pay by the pound for their choices, regardless what they have chosen to purchase. There is so much inventory at The Garment District that they sometimes have to halt purchasing items from consignors for short periods of time. Check the website to see when appointments are being made.

Found
255 Elm St.
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 764-3131

Found is located in Somerville, just two miles north of the City of Boston, and offers a generous consignment percentage for the consignor. They offer a 60/40 split, in which the seller receives 40% of the amount that the new Found customer pays for each item. There are some great finds at this consignment shop, including almost new clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women.

Ensemble
62 Salem St.
Boston, MA 02113
(617) 455-8711

Located in Boston’s North End neighborhood, Ensemble has a smallish clothing section that offers great choices in consigned vintage apparel as well as fine  jewelry and outstanding accessories. There is another Ensemble site at Lake Winnepesaukee, NH, which is open for business only until mid-December. Ensemble also has consigned home decor and furniture departments to peruse while shopping for a few new-to-you outfits.

(Photo Credit: Raspberry Beret)

(Photo Credit: Raspberry Beret)


Raspberry Beret
1704 Mass Ave.
Cambridge, MA 02138
(617) 354-3700
www.raspberryberet.us

Many patrons often consign their old clothes and accessories, as well as shop for new-to-them items at the chic Raspberry Beret consignment shop. There are also Raspberry Beret consignment shops in Maynard and Reading, MA, which are towns 25 minutes north and 45 minutes west, respectively, from the Cambridge shop. All Raspberry Beret shops accept consignment items to update their fun inventory on an almost daily basis. Consignors receive 40 percent of the earnings from their sold items.

