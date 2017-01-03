Parking Meter Price Hike Angers Boston Drivers

BOSTON (CBS) – The cost to park in some Boston neighborhoods is tripling at meters.

The year long pilot program in Boston kicked off Tuesday for people looking to park in the Back Bay and Seaport neighborhoods.

“I just have to stop over here at a store for two minutes, I put two quarters in and realized I’ve only got 8 minutes,” said Charlie Doar.

Sixteen hundred spots in the Back Bay jumped from $1.25 an hour to $3.75 an hour. In the Seaport more than 500 metered parking spots are now up to $1.50 an hour. Those Seaport spots will adjust 50 cents every two months depending on demand, but will max out at $4.

“I had no idea until you told me and I would have walked up and had that sticker shock,” said driver Shallan Miller.

The hours old initiative created anxiety and frustration Tuesday night.

“Absurd, absurd, I’m outraged to be honest,” said driver Abby Neel.

The hike forced Neel to adjust her plans.

“Ya we were gonna stay and have dinner here, but four hours was gonna be $14,” said Neel.

The mayor’s office says the performance parking initiative will free up parking spots by forcing people who plan to stay awhile to take public transportation or use off street parking lots. The hope is this also limits drivers circling streets looking for spots and reduces traffic.

Money from the pilot program will be reinvested back into the community according to the mayor’s office.

Drivers are being encouraged to download the city’s Park Boston App to keep up with the changes.