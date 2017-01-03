Maine Police Department Uses Classic Rock Song In Winter Safety Message

January 3, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Bangor, Bangor police, Bruce Springsteen

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Bangor, Maine, are making use of a 1970s progressive rock hit by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to encourage people to clear the snow off their cars before driving.

Sgt. Tim Cotton posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the group’s song “Blinded By The Light” can serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to drive with vision obscured by snow.

He says he thought of re-naming the song “Blinded By The White” to make the point. He says it’s a “crude attempt to connect the rock ‘n’ roll classic to one of our local problems.”

Bruce Springsteen originally wrote and recorded “Blinded By The Light” for a 1973 record. Manfred Mann covered it in 1977, and their version was a worldwide hit that became a radio staple.

