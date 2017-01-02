Red Cross Asks For Help After Recent Spike In Large Local Fires

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a tough couple of weeks for firefighters across the Commonwealth.
The Red Cross said a high number of large fires in recent weeks has left them in need of help.
“We need the funds,” said Capt. Mark Holden from the Merrimack East Red Cross. “There’s been a lot of fires locally, there’s been one in Methuen, there’s been a couple in Lawrence.”
It’s not unusual for there to be an uptick in the number of fires when the weather gets cold, but with recent big blazes like the Kendall Square 10-alarm fire and Sunday’s fire in Lynn that displaced dozens, the organization’s resources are getting spread thin.
“We need donations to help the people,” said Capt. Holden.
Chances are pretty high that the Red Cross’s help will be needed in the cold weeks ahead.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports