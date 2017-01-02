2 Escape Fire On Main Street In Oxford

OXFORD (CBS) — Crews battled a fire that tore through a building housing a hair salon on Main Street Monday morning.

Oxford Fire Chief Sheri Bemis said a person walking by noticed the flames and called in the fire.

There are two apartments above the salon, where two tenants were asleep at the time.

Smoke alarms were going off, and that passerby was throwing rocks at the windows to wake them up. They got out safely.

A fire tore through a building on Main Street in Oxford Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

When firefighters reached the second floor of the building, they found themselves in trouble and sounded a mayday.

“The heat was very very intense on that second floor,” said Chief Bemis. “They got into a room and could not find their way out of the room initially. The room next to them did flash over, and there was concern about the room they were in, but they were able to get out of the windows safely.”

Nobody was injured, but the firefighters were checked out as a precaution.

The fire is believed to have started in that hair salon, but the cause was not yet known.

