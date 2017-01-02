Northboro Home Destroyed In 2-Alarm Blaze

NORTHBORO (CBS) — A single-family home in Northboro was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
Northboro Fire said the call came in just before 7 a.m. for a fire at a home on Crestwood Drive. An occupant of the house at the time of the fire was able to escape the residence. That person even attempted to douse the fire with a garden hose, but it was frozen.
The fire went to two alarms, as Northboro firefighters found heavy flames and smoke upon their arrival on scene. Several mutual aid companies from the surrounding towns responded.
Authorities say the blaze appeared to start near a wood stove in the basement of the residence and spread quickly into the first floor up to the attic, due to open space in the house.
Eventually, the home’s first floor collapsed into the basement.
Two firefighters slipped on the ice outside the residence and fell, but were not transported.
The fire was brought under control around 8 a.m. However, fire officials say the home is a total loss. The fire chief estimates the damage at $164,600. A car in the driveway of the house also sustained damage.
Northboro Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the cause and believed it was accidental, caused by the wood stove.