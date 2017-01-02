Manhunt For Escaped Fugitive Enters Second Day

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The search for a man who escaped a Rhode Island maximum-security prison Saturday night now spans two states and has entered its second day–and police say that man, charged in the theft of 16 guns from a Worcester armory in 2015, is still on the run and considered dangerous.

Investigators say James Morales, 35, made a daring escape from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island just after midnight on New Year’s Day. They believe he is now somewhere in Massachusetts.

They said Morales scaled a building and climbed over a razor wire to escape.

“He escaped in an area where there is a fence separating the detention center’s property from some railroad tracks,” said Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio. “He got over that fence somehow, and then fled along the railroad tracks.”

Investigators picked up Morales’s track in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where they believe he stole a Chevrolet Lumina from the parking lot of a BK Mart.

A K-9 unit picked up his scent, tracking him to a roadway under a Route 95 overpass. There, they found discarded prison clothing covered in blood–leading them to believe he was injured in his escape.

They found the stolen car, but won’t say where–and Morales, who has ties to Framingham and Cambridge, is still on the run.

Morales is a former Army Reservist who is also facing child rape charges.

In 2015, the FBI says he stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Morales, described as a 6-foot, 175-lb. man with a shaved head and large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck. They say if you see him, do not approach him–call 911 immediately.

“It’s not too often we have escapees from these type of facilities,” Procopio said. “He definitely could be dangerous.”

Morales had a court date scheduled for this Friday related to that Worcester weapons theft.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports