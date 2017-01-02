Limited Number Of Patriots Divisional Round Tickets On Sale January 6

BOSTON (CBS) — If you want a chance to score tickets to the Patriots’ first playoff game this season, be by a computer on Friday morning.
A limited number of tickets for New England’s Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium will go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10am, the team announced on Monday. The tickets will only be sold online at Ticketmaster or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Visa will be the only accepted form of payment.
Playoff tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office.
The Patriots will play the lowest remaining seed following this weekend’s Wild Card matchups, hosting the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders or Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 14 at 8:15pm.