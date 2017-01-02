Man In Woods Located By Police Helicopter, Charged With 5th OUI

WAREHAM (CBS) – A Boston man is facing his fifth OUI charge after he was located in the woods by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter on New Year’s Eve.
A trooper responded at about 8 p.m. to a single-car crash on the ramp of Route 25 east from Route 195 east in Wareham. A blue 2000 Nissan was found unattended with two different registration plates attached.
Witnesses told police that a man fled into the woods after the crash. The State Police Airwing was launched, and the man was found lying down about 30 feet into the woods.
Troopers placed John Layton, 45, under arrest. He’s set to appear in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.
Layton faces several charges, including his fifth OUI liquor offense and operating a motor vehicle with his license revoked.