Crash On I-495 In Hopkinton Leaves Man, 30, Dead

January 2, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Hopkinton

HOPKINTON (AP) — State police say a man has died after a one-car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton over the weekend.

Police say troopers and firefighters found the 30-year-old on Sunday morning on the northbound side of the highway.

Authorities say he suffered life-threatening injuries and was trapped inside the front section of the vehicle, which was broken into numerous pieces.

Firefighters removed the driver from the crash.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway, but emergency workers couldn’t stabilize him. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

