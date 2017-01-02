Crash On I-495 In Hopkinton Leaves Man, 30, Dead

HOPKINTON (AP) — State police say a man has died after a one-car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton over the weekend.
Police say troopers and firefighters found the 30-year-old on Sunday morning on the northbound side of the highway.
Authorities say he suffered life-threatening injuries and was trapped inside the front section of the vehicle, which was broken into numerous pieces.
Firefighters removed the driver from the crash.
A medical helicopter landed on the highway, but emergency workers couldn’t stabilize him. He was later declared dead at a hospital.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.