10-Month-Old Baby Girl Exposed To Fentanyl In Methuen

METHUEN (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl had to be revived twice after she was exposed to the opiate fentanyl over the weekend, Methuen Police said.

Officers were called to a home on Treetop Way around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report that the baby was not breathing.

The little girl’s heart stopped beating twice after she was transported her to Lawrence General Hospital, but she is now in stable condition.

A hospital test found the powerful drug in her system.

She was flown to Tufts Medical Center to continue her treatment.

.@MethuenPolice Lt Pappalardo says 10 mo old baby girl who somehow ingested fentanyl now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/hR67CVFKBl — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) January 2, 2017

“The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries,” Methuen Mayor Stephen Zanni said in a release Monday. “We must continue to be vigilant in ensuring that children do not have access to harmful substances and to do everything we can to fight the disease of addiction.”

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” DCF said in a statement Monday.

Authorities don’t know how the drug ended up in the baby’s system, and Methuen Police Lt. Michael Pappalardo said at a noon press conference that they are trying to find out how she ingested it and where it came from.

Pappalardo said there were “numerous items of interest that were looked at” in the home, but did not say whether or not drugs were found there.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

