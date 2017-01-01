WBZ4[1]
Blount: Ndamukong Suh Will ‘Always Be A Dirty Player’ And His Teammates Might Not Even Like Him

January 1, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, Miami Dolphins, Ndamukong Suh, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Steve Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — Ever since he entered the NFL in 2010, Ndamukong Suh has been making enemies on opposing teams. But according to Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, Suh might not even have many allies on his own team.

Blount and Suh shared a physical exchange late in Sunday’s Patriots victory over the Dolphins, with Suh first shoving Blount and Blount responding by twisting Suh’s facemask until the helmet came off his head. Blount was penalized on the play, and after the 35-14 win, WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton asked Blount about the exchange.

“Man, it’s a really intense game. Obviously, we’re fighting to get home-field advantage. Obviously, they’re fighting to knock us out of it,” Blount said. “There’s not many guys in this league that like that guy. I don’t even know if there’s a lot of guys on that team that like him.”

Blount added that Suh’s reputation has been well-earned, and Blount does not expect the player to ever change.

“He’s a dirty player. He’s always been a dirty player. He’s going to always be a dirty player,” Blount told Burton. “There’s no room in the game for that. And at some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does.”

Blount, who scored his NFL-leading 18th rushing touchdown on Sunday, said that there were no words exchanged after the game ended.

“Hopefully, there’s something to be said about it,” Blount said. “But all in all, he got his ass beat, they lost, he ran into the locker room after the game. We’re good.”

