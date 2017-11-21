2017 Massachusetts Thanksgiving Day High School Football Scoreboard

Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football!
There were more than 100 games played on Turkey Day in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!
|Team
|Team
|Winner
|Score
|BC High
|Catholic Memorial
|Tues
|Acton-Boxboro
|Westford Academy
|Xaverian
|St. John’s Prep
|Nashoba Valley Tech
|Montachusett
|Weds
|Waltham
|Malden Catholic
|Weds
|Old Colony
|Tri-County
|Weds
|Quaboag Regional
|Ware
|Weds
|Mohawk Trail
|Frontier
|Weds
|Quabbin Regional
|Lunenburg
|Weds
|Bishop Fenwick
|St. Mary’s
|Weds
|Lynn Tech
|Austin Prep
|Weds
|Amesbury
|Newburyport
|Lawrence
|Central Catholic
|Apponequet
|Old Rochester
|Arlington
|Arlington Catholic
|Ashland
|Hopkinton
|Assabet Valley
|West Boylston/Tahanto
|Athol
|Mahar Regional
|Attleboro
|North Attleboro
|Ayer Shirley/Bromfield
|Littleton
|Barnstable
|Falmouth
|Bartlett
|Southbridge
|Bedford
|Concord-Carlisle
|Bellingham
|Norton
|Belmont
|Watertown
|Salem
|Beverly
|Bishop Feehan
|Bishop Stang
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|Seekonk
|Braintree
|Milton
|Bristol-Plymouth
|Blue Hills
|Brockton
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|Burncoat
|Doherty
|Cardinal Spellman
|Archbishop Williams
|Carver
|Middleboro
|Cathedral/Cristol Rey
|Tech Boston
|Chelmsford
|Billerica
|Chelsea
|Matignon/St. Joes
|Chicopee Comp.
|Chicopee
|Nashoba Regional
|Clinton
|Cohasset
|Hull
|Taunton
|Coyle & Cassidy
|Danvers
|Gloucester
|Dartmouth
|Fairhaven
|Diman Regional
|Greater New Bedford
|Dover-Sherborn
|Medfield
|Duxbury
|Marshfield
|Framingham
|Natick
|Gardner
|Oakmont
|Grafton
|Millbury
|Groton-Dunstable
|Tyngsborough
|Hamilton-Wenham
|Ipswich
|Hingham
|Scituate
|Weds
|Milford
|KIPP Academy Lynn
|Franklin
|King Philip
|Boston English
|Boston Latin
|Lawrence
|Central Catholic
|Leicester
|David Prouty
|Weds
|Fitchburg
|Leominster
|Lexington
|Burlington
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|Newton South
|Lowell
|Haverhill
|Lynn Classical
|Lynn English
|Lynnfield
|North Reading
|Malden
|Medford
|Manchester Essex/Rockport
|Georgetown
|Mansfield
|Foxboro
|Marlborough
|Hudson
|Sandwich
|Mashpee
|Medway
|Millis
|Methuen
|Dracut
|Minuteman
|Mystic Valley
|Murdock
|Narragansett
|Nauset
|Dennis-Yarmouth
|Needham
|Wellesley
|New Bedford
|Durfee
|New Mission
|Burke
|Newton North
|Brookline
|Nipmuc
|Blackstone Valley
|Everett
|Masconomet
|Weds
|Plymouth North
|Plymouth South
|Quincy
|North Quincy
|Northbridge
|Uxbridge
|Auburn
|Holy Name
|Norwell
|Hanover
|Norwood
|Dedham
|Oliver Ames
|Sharon
|Oxford
|Bay Path
|Peabody
|Saugus
|Pentucket Regional
|Triton
|Winthrop
|Revere
|Rockland
|East Bridgewater
|Shawsheen
|Greater Lowell
|Silver Lake
|Pembroke
|Somerset-Berkley
|Joseph Case
|Somerville
|Cambridge R&L
|Weds
|East Boston
|South Boston Co-Op
|West Bridgewater
|Southeastern Regional
|Stoneham
|Reading Memorial
|Stoughton
|Canton
|Sutton/Douglas
|Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
|Swampscott
|Marblehead
|Tantasqua
|Shepherd Hill
|Upper Cape Tech
|Cape Cod Tech
|Wachusett
|Shrewsbury
|Wakefield
|Melrose
|Wareham
|Bourne
|Wayland
|Weston
|South Shore Vo-Tech
|Holbrook/Avon
|O’Bryant
|Boston Latin Academy
|Westborough
|Algonquin
|Marian/Keefe Tech
|Maynard
|Westwood
|Holliston
|Weymouth
|Walpole
|Whitman-Hanson
|Abington
|Whittier Tech
|Greater Lawrence
|Wilmington
|Tewksbury
|Woburn
|Winchester
|Andover
|North Andover
|Easthampton/ Hampshire
|Northampton/ Hopkins Academy
|Pathfinder
|Belchertown
|East Longmeadow
|Longmeadow
|St. John’s
|St. Peter – Marian
|Greenfield
|Turners Falls
|West Springfield
|Agawam
|Westfield
|Minnechaug
|Palmer/Monson
|Ludlow
|Essex Tech
|Northeast Metro
|Monomoy
|Sacred Heart
|Atlantis
|Randolph
|Worcester North
|South Community
|North Middlesex
|St. Bernard’s
|Worcester Tech
|Abby Kelley Foster