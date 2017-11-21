2017 Massachusetts Thanksgiving Day High School Football Scoreboard

Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football!

There were more than 100 games played on Turkey Day in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!

Team Team Winner Score
BC High Catholic Memorial Tues
Acton-Boxboro Westford Academy
Xaverian St. John’s Prep
Nashoba Valley Tech Montachusett Weds
Waltham Malden Catholic Weds
Old Colony Tri-County Weds
Quaboag Regional Ware Weds
Mohawk Trail Frontier Weds
Quabbin Regional Lunenburg Weds
Bishop Fenwick St. Mary’s Weds
Lynn Tech Austin Prep Weds
Amesbury Newburyport
Lawrence Central Catholic
Apponequet Old Rochester
Arlington Arlington Catholic
Ashland Hopkinton
Assabet Valley West Boylston/Tahanto
Athol Mahar Regional
Attleboro North Attleboro
Ayer Shirley/Bromfield Littleton
Barnstable Falmouth
Bartlett Southbridge
Bedford Concord-Carlisle
Bellingham Norton
Belmont Watertown
Salem Beverly
Bishop Feehan Bishop Stang
Dighton-Rehoboth Seekonk
Braintree Milton
Bristol-Plymouth Blue Hills
Brockton Bridgewater-Raynham
Burncoat Doherty
Cardinal Spellman Archbishop Williams
Carver Middleboro
Cathedral/Cristol Rey Tech Boston
Chelmsford Billerica
Chelsea Matignon/St. Joes
Chicopee Comp. Chicopee
Nashoba Regional Clinton
Cohasset Hull
Taunton Coyle & Cassidy
Danvers Gloucester
Dartmouth Fairhaven
Diman Regional Greater New Bedford
Dover-Sherborn Medfield
Duxbury Marshfield
Framingham Natick
Gardner Oakmont
Grafton Millbury
Groton-Dunstable Tyngsborough
Hamilton-Wenham Ipswich
Hingham Scituate Weds
Milford KIPP Academy Lynn
Franklin King Philip
Boston English Boston Latin
Lawrence Central Catholic
Leicester David Prouty Weds
Fitchburg Leominster
Lexington Burlington
Lincoln-Sudbury Newton South
Lowell Haverhill
Lynn Classical Lynn English
Lynnfield North Reading
Malden Medford
Manchester Essex/Rockport Georgetown
Mansfield Foxboro
Marlborough Hudson
Sandwich Mashpee
Medway Millis
Methuen Dracut
Minuteman Mystic Valley
Murdock Narragansett
Nauset Dennis-Yarmouth
Needham Wellesley
New Bedford Durfee
New Mission Burke
Newton North Brookline
Nipmuc Blackstone Valley
Everett Masconomet Weds
Plymouth North Plymouth South
Quincy North Quincy
Northbridge Uxbridge
Auburn Holy Name
Norwell Hanover
Norwood Dedham
Oliver Ames Sharon
Oxford Bay Path
Peabody Saugus
Pentucket Regional Triton
Winthrop Revere
Rockland East Bridgewater
Shawsheen Greater Lowell
Silver Lake Pembroke
Somerset-Berkley Joseph Case
Somerville Cambridge R&L Weds
East Boston South Boston Co-Op
West Bridgewater Southeastern Regional
Stoneham Reading Memorial
Stoughton Canton
Sutton/Douglas Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
Swampscott Marblehead
Tantasqua Shepherd Hill
Upper Cape Tech Cape Cod Tech
Wachusett Shrewsbury
Wakefield Melrose
Wareham Bourne
Wayland Weston
South Shore Vo-Tech Holbrook/Avon
O’Bryant Boston Latin Academy
Westborough Algonquin
Marian/Keefe Tech Maynard
Westwood Holliston
Weymouth Walpole
Whitman-Hanson Abington
Whittier Tech Greater Lawrence
Wilmington Tewksbury
Woburn Winchester
Andover North Andover
Easthampton/ Hampshire Northampton/ Hopkins Academy
Pathfinder Belchertown
East Longmeadow Longmeadow
St. John’s St. Peter – Marian
Greenfield Turners Falls
West Springfield Agawam
Westfield Minnechaug
Palmer/Monson Ludlow
Essex Tech Northeast Metro
Monomoy  Sacred Heart
 Atlantis  Randolph
Worcester North South Community
 North Middlesex  St. Bernard’s
 Worcester Tech  Abby Kelley Foster

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch