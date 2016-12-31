Will Logan Airport Numbers Keep Climbing?

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport celebrated its 36 millionth passenger this week, but the question is, will this growth continue until the airport averages 100,000 people a day?
As the new year begins, these 10 questions may hold some answers:
- Will Norwegian Shuttle fly to more European destinations?
- Will European carriers match low-cost airline fares?
- Can Logan handle increased morning flights by Delta and JetBlue?
- Will airlines crackdown on large carry-on items?
- Can the TSA reduce the wait times to clear security at peak times?
- Where will Logan park passenger cars? Garages are full.
- When will ride sharing come to the airport?
- How will curbside congestion in Terminal C be eased?
9. What is expected from Southwest international flights?
- Will other New England airports add international service?
All Things Travel reports with Bob Weiss are on WBZ News Radio.