Patriots-Dolphins Week 17 News, Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — As we hit the final week of the regular season, WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all you need to know about the Patriots’ showdown with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

– With a win in Miami, the Pats will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. New England has earned the 1-seed five times before: 2003, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2014.

– The Patriots are looking to finish perfect on the road for the second time in the franchises history.

– This is the 14th time these two teams will meet in the regular season finale, and 103rd time overall. Miami holds a 53-49 edge in the series.

– New England has lost their last three visits to Miami.

– Under Bill Belichick, the Pats are 21-12 against the Dolphins. Tom Brady is 19-9 in the regular season against Miami.

– The Patriots had two undefeated months this season, going 3-0 in September and 4-0 in December.

– LeGarrette Blount’s 17 rushing touchdowns lead the NFL. Miami’s rushing defense ranks 30th in the NFL in terms of yards allowed, and has given up 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.

– Julian Edelman needs 10 catches and 45 yards for a 100-reception/1,000-yard season. He’s done that once in his career back in 2013, catching 105 passes for 1,056 yards.

– Martellus Bennett has set a new career-high with six touchdowns this season. He had five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in New England’s 31-24 win over the Dolphins back in Week 2.

– James White has a career-high five receiving touchdowns on the season.

– Since the 2008 season, the Patriots lead the NFL with 58 games without turning the ball over. New England is 53-5 in those games.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins showdown at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins on 98.5FM with Patriots Preview at 10 a.m., and on WBZ-TV at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. After the game, catch three full hours of postgame analysis on the Hub and see Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences live on Patriots 5th Quarter over on myTV38!