At Least 35 Dead, More Injured In Apparent Istanbul Terror Attack

ISTANBUL (CBS) — A sea of ambulances rushed to Reina Nightclub where at least 35 are dead and 40 injured after a New Year’s terror attack.
Authorities in Istanbul, Turkey say at least one gunman dressed as Santa Clause shot his way into a nightclub before opening fire on 500 New Year’s Eve club revelers. The city’s governor is now calling the mass murder a terror attack.
Turkish media reported party-goers leaping into a nearby river to escape.
The gunmen’s whereabouts are unclear
On Saturday night, President Obama offered his condolences.
It was a deadly year for terror attacks in turkey with nearly 200 people killed in 2016 alone.