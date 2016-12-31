3-Alarm New Year’s Eve Blaze in Jamaica Plain Displaces Six

December 31, 2016 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) — A three-alarm fire on New Year’s Eve displaced at least nine people.

Flames broke out at 12 Creighton Street in Jamaica Plain at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. The blaze tore apart an apartment building’s back porch and extended into the building, causing an estimated $700,000 in damage.

A fire broke out at 12 Creighton Street Saturday. (Photo from WBZ's Jon Palmer)

One resident was taken to the hospital after tripping and falling, but firefighters report no other injuries at this time.

Firefighters say the building was 3.5 stories with six apartment units. The Red Cross is on scene helping four people.

No other information is currently available.

 

