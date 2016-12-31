Celtics @ 7: Isaiah Thomas Explodes For 52 Points Versus Heat

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas exploded for a career-high and historic 52 points in Friday’s survival of the Heat at the Garden to complete a 3-1 week. Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub examined the victory, Thomas’s performance, and his future with the organization.
Scott Souza from the MetroWest Daily News and the Providence Journal joined host Adam Kaufman to reflect on Thomas and discuss the team’s inconsistency on defense.
The show also looked back at a successful 50-32 calendar year in 2016 for the Green.
Enjoy the full show podcast below!
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7