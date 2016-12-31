First Night Security Is Tight As Midnight Countdown Starts

BOSTON (CBS) — Security is tight in downtown Boston as thousands gather for First Night festivities.
Boston Police say there is no specific threat to the city on Saturday, but with any large gathering, Police Commissioner William Evans said keeping a sharp watch is a necessity.
“I think the biggest challenge is just keeping a watch. Making sure there’s no threat to the event,” Evans said. “Any large scale event, I don’t care where it is, you just have to take the extra precaution and make sure the area is well locked down.”
Police are coordinating with other agencies, including the FBI, Evans said, to ensure the event is just that. Despite the extra efforts, some do have safety on their minds as the clock gets closer to midnight.
“Before I came out tonight I was questioning whether I should come out,” one woman told WBZ-TV’s Jim Smith. “I feel safe I guess. I wanted to get out and enjoy the night.”
Even with the safety concern on the back of their minds, some said repeated threats and incidents won’t stop them from having fun.
“It’s always going to be in the back of your mind at all times, but what are you going to do?” one attendee said. “You have to live your life.”
Boston’s First Night events are focused in Copley Square.