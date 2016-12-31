Denna Laing Drops Puck At Bruins Game, 1 Year After Injury At Winter Classic

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins paid tribute to professional women’s hockey player Denna Laing, who was seriously injured after crashing into the boards while playing at Gillette Stadium during the Winter Classic one year ago.

Laing was injured on New Year’s Eve while playing with the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League.

She remains in a wheelchair but has made improvements in the months following her injury.

On Saturday, Laing was on hand at TD Garden as she dropped the ceremonial first puck before the Bruins game versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Denna Laing dropping today's ceremonial puck with her sister Lexie – and Zee + the B's made sure to give her a hug! pic.twitter.com/qurL9DrG2M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2016

In recent months the Bruins and NHL have made significant donations to Laing.

The Bruins played a video montage showing Laing’s rehabilitation efforts before she came onto the ice, where she was greeted by Zdeno Chara.

In addition, during warmups before the game, the Bruins hung two jerseys behind their bench in honor of Falmouth High School seniors James Lavin and Owen Higgins.

Lavin and Higgins, members of the Clippers hockey and football teams, were killed in a car crash last week while leaving hockey practice.