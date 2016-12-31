DA: Drowning Is Cause Of Death For Person Whose Body Washed Up On Merrimack Riverbank

December 31, 2016 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Amesbury, Drowning, Merrimack River

AMESBURY (CBS) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a person whose body washed up on the shore of the Merrimack River Friday, according tot he Essex County District Attorney’s office.

After an autopsy Saturday, the DA’s office confirmed the person died by drowning. The person’s identity is not yet known.

Mike Masi was out walking his dog Friday around 4 p.m. when he found the body on the riverbank near Pleasant Valley Road in Amesbury.

“Looking around I saw a pair of boots, went over to investigate and there was a body attached,” Masi said. “So I didn’t touch it or anything, just called the police and left it from there.”

There were no visible signs of trauma on the body, according to the DA’s office. Toxicology results are currently pending.

