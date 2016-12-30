WBZ4[1]
Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell Likely Out Vs. Dolphins After Missing Third Day Of Practice

December 30, 2016 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Cyrus Jones, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Injury Report, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell was once again missing from the start of practice on Friday, making it unlikely he’ll play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Mitchell was sidelined on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury he suffered last Saturday against the New York Jets. The injury does not appear to be serious, and keeping him out of practice (and likely Sunday’s regular season finale) could just be the Patriots taking a cautious approach with their rookie receiver.

If Mitchell does not play, that would open the door for newcomer Michael Floyd to bump up to the No. 3 spot on New England’s receiver depth chart.

Also not present at the start of Friday’s practice in Foxboro were corner Cyrus Jones (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (ankle). Amendola wasn’t expected to play Sunday, still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered on December 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ll know more on Mitchell and Jones’ status for Sunday’s game when the official injury report comes out later this afternoon.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins showdown at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins on 98.5FM with Patriots Preview at 10 a.m., and on WBZ-TV at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. After the game, catch three full hours of postgame analysis on the Hub and see Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences live on Patriots 5th Quarter over on myTV38!

