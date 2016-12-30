Police: Norwell Man Drunk When He Drove Wrong Way On Highway

WELLESLEY (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man they allege was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he drove the wrong way on two highways and caused an accident.
Police say 24-year-old Ahmed Ziad, of Norwell, was stopped just after midnight Friday on a highway off-ramp in Wellesley. He faces arraignment later Friday.
Troopers first received a report of a car driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Norwood-Walpole area at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Minutes later, a driver crashed into a guardrail trying to avoid a wrong-way vehicle.
Police later received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-93. The driver at some point corrected his direction.
Five people died in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on I-495 in Middleborough in October.