Fire Guts Part Of Loon Mountain Condos After Snow Storm

LINCOLN, N.H (CBS) – A 2-alarm fire destroyed part of a condominium complex on Loon Mountain late Thursday night, but no one was hurt.
Flames broke out around 9 p.m. in one of six units in the complex. The fire spread to a second unit, but firefighters were able to contain it there.
The weather made it a challenge because more than a foot of snow fell in the area just before the fire.
“It’s quite a steep road getting up in there and it has switchbacks because it’s such a steep incline to get up to where the fire was,” Lincoln, N.H. Fire Department Chief Ronald Beard told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Friday.
There’s no word yet on a cause. Beard said the unit where the fire started was destroyed and that the owner had been doing renovations recently.
Loon Mountain will be open to skiers Friday. The condos are near the ski slopes, but the fire didn’t impact the ski area at all, Beard said.