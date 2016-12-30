Jacoby Brissett Has Taken Michael Floyd Under His Wing

BOSTON (CBS) — Jacoby Brissett may only be the Patriots’ third-string quarterback, but he’s already taking on something of a leadership role.

A new story posted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday illuminates a task Brissett has taken on the weeks since returning from injured reserve on Dec. 21, and it’s not only important on a football level, but a human level: Brissett has taken the lead in aiding new Patriots receiver Michael Floyd in his transition to New England.

Floyd was asked about the extra work Brissett has put in with him since the receiver was claimed off waivers on Dec. 15.

“He comes in early for me, or after practice and afternoons,” said Floyd. “We walk through some stuff. Maybe I had a question from today’s practice, or what’s going on tomorrow. We’re making sure we can get all that we can get in.”

Floyd could see a more significant role in the offense on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins if receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who has missed the last two days of practice with a knee injury, is unable to go. His extra work with Brissett is a sign that the Patriots will give him significant opportunities to contribute to the offense, and not just be a reserve player. Brissett’s leadership with Floyd can only help the troubled receiver stay focused on football as the Patriots march toward another playoff run.

Brissett’s work with Floyd is also an indication of the respect that the rookie out of N.C. State has gained within the Patriots organization and locker room. His No. 3 status at the QB position means he won’t even be active most Sundays, but according to Reiss, the Patriots using their IR return designation on Brissett illustrates the value he brings to practices during the week.

Bill Belichick added his in Friday press conference that Brissett’s extra work with Floyd has shown the impressive knowledge of the Patriots’ system that he has picked up in such a short time. Brissett’s work with Floyd, whether on his own volition or through team direction, is a strong indicator of the leadership qualities that made him an attractive draft pick for the Patriots in the first place.