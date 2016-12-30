Falmouth’s Owen Higgins Killed In Crash Remembered Fondly At Funeral

FALMOUTH (CBS) — Family and friends gathered at St. Anthony’s Church on Friday for the funeral of Owen Higgins, one of two Falmouth High School students killed in a Dec. 22 car crash.
Higgins, 17, and his friend James Lavin died in a crash on Thomas Landers Road. Lavin, who was driving, was killed instantly and Higgins died on Dec. 23 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Both were members of the Falmouth High School hockey and football teams. They had just left hockey practice when the crash happened.
Hockey coach Paul Moore said Higgins and Lavin were best friends.
A Falmouth Football jacket hung at the altar during Higgins’ funeral.
The gathering remembered Higgins fondly, sharing anecdotes and lauding his character. Despite the somber occasion, the crowd laughed together through their tears.