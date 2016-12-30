Body Found Near Merrimack River In Amesbury

AMESBURY (CBS) – A body was discovered along the shoreline of the Merrimack River in Amesbury Friday evening.
Mike Masi was out for his routine walk along the river looking for driftwood when he noticed something off just before 4:00 p.m.
“Looking around saw a pair of boots went over to investigate and there was a body attached,” said Mike Masi. “So I didn’t touch it or anything, just called the police and left it from there.”
The Essex County District Attorney’s office says the body of a man washed ashore along the Merrimack River off of Pleasant Valley Road. He was fully dressed in winter clothes with no obvious signs trauma.
The Medical Examiner’s office will determine a cause of death and at this point the District Attorney isn’t saying how old the man is or if they’ve been able to identify him.