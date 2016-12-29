Salisbury Police Searching For Stolen Boat

SALISBURY (CBS) — One boat owner won’t be taking to the seas this week, and it’s not the weather that’s in the way.
A boat has been stolen from a Salisbury boat yard, police say, hauled off at an unknown time. The boat, ‘True Lies’ was apparently taken from it’s spot in the yard on Dec. 22.
Police tweeted about the missing boat on Thursday, hoping to jog the public’s memories in case someone saw the boat being pulled away. Officers are speaking with the boat owner in hopes of gathering more information.
In the mean time, police ask anyone with information on the missing boat to call Salisbury detectives at 978-465-3121.