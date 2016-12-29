NightSide – Threat to Peace

BOSTON (CBS) – Secretary of State John Kerry spoke today on the state of Israel and warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli government was undermining any hope of a two-state solution to its conflict with the Palestinians. He said the vote in the United States last week was save Israel from “the most extreme elements” in its own government. Tim breaks down what was said today and what should happen moving forward. Is there a solution in site? What has led to this?
Originally broadcast December 28th, 2016.
Part 1:
Part 2: