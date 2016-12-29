NightSide – Tattoo Evidence

BOSTON (CBS) – First Assistant District Attorney Patrick Haggan said at a Suffolk Superior Court hearing on Tuesday that the type of handgun used in the Aaron Hernandez double homicide in two tattoos on his body. Haggan is calling the body art located on Hernandez’s hand and arm alongside the words “God forgives” an “admission” and wants it show to jury. Hernandez’s defense attorney has said that trying to connect the tattoos to the crime “rank speculation,” according to The Boston Globe. Do you believe that Hernandez’s tattoos should be used as evidence? Is there a connection between the body art and the murders?
Originally broadcast December 28th, 2016.