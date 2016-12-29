State Legislators To Get 4.2 Percent Pay Raise In New Year

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are getting a pay raise in the new year.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Thursday that the annual base compensation for members of the House and Senate will go from the current $60,032 to $62,547, an increase of about 4.2 percent.
Under a 1998 amendment to the state constitution, salaries for legislators are tied to changes in the median household income for Massachusetts residents during the previous two-year period.
The governor is responsible for ascertaining the rate.
The new salary will be in effect for the 2017-2018 legislative session, which formally begins on Wednesday.
Legislative leaders and committee chairs earn extra pay. Many lawmakers also receive travel allowances for commuting from their districts to the Statehouse.