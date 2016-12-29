Malcolm Mitchell Absent Again As Brady, Lewis Return To Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Dion Lewis returned to the practice field for the Patriots on Thursday, but a second-straight absence for Malcolm Mitchell puts his status for Sunday’s regular season finale in Miami in doubt.
A knee injury has sidelined the rookie receiver once again, making it unlikely he’ll suit up against the Dolphins. Mitchell has been a big part of the New England offense over the last six weeks, catching 25 passes for 306 yards and all four of his touchdowns on the season.
As ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss pointed out on Twitter, Mitchell appears to have banged his knee in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over the New York Jets:
If Mitchell cannot play on Sunday, it would thrust Michael Floyd into the No. 3 receiver spot on the depth chart behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
Danny Amendola was also missing from Thursday’s practice, but wasn’t expected to play with an ankle injury he suffered on December 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Brady missed Wednesday’s practice with a thigh injury while Lewis was out with an illness. We’ll know more about their participation when Thursday’s practice report comes out later this afternoon.