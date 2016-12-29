LeGarrette Blount Mic’d Up Against The Jets Will Bring A Smile To Your Face [VIDEO]

Weather Alert: Snow Coming | Forecast | BlogWeather App

December 29, 2016 11:05 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots put together one of their most dominant all-around efforts of the season on Christmas Eve against the New York Jets, and running back LeGarrette Blount was part of that. He only rushed for 50 yards on 20 carries, but he made them count with two more rushing touchdowns to give him 17 on the season, adding to his league-leading total.

As an added bonus, the NFL mic’d up Blount for “Sound FX” during the game, and you can watch the highlights in the above video. It showcases Blount’s boisterous personality on the sidelines and the special bonds he appears to have with James Develin, Martellus Bennett, and even the guys who dress up like Minutemen and take end zone selfies with him.

There’s also a brief glimpse of the dedication Blount has had in making himself a better player during his time in New England, as he goes over plays on a tablet with running backs coach Ivan Fears. Considering how productive Blount has been over the course of what’s been a career-best season, that should come as no surprise.

